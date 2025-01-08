Conlig Maggie who secured a third consecutive victory pictured with her owner/trainer Charles Coyle and his sons Shane (centre) and Nathan.

​There was no racing last Monday night at Brandywell due to the inclement weather but racing did go ahead last weekend on Saturday and Sunday night at Lifford.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday night’s card the main races were the two semi-finals of the Lifford sweepstake sprint.

In the first semi-final Blue Luna from a favourable trap one was the 2/1 joint favourite with Promises to Keep from trap two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And It's Bono from trap five next best at 5/2. It was a level break at traprise but just approaching the first bend Blue Luna took full advantage of her inside draw and shot through to take the lead by a couple of lengths.

Townsend Swift pictured with Tyler Patterson (left) & Thomas Brennan. Photo by John Killen.

It looked the likely winner at that point but So it's Bono was in the clear on the outside and he went into second coming into the home bend.

However, Blue Luna still had over a length’s lead but the uphill run to the line is very demanding at Lifford and just approaching the line So it's Bono took the lead and he went on to win by a length and three quarters in a good time of 17.61 for Ardmore based owner Robert Brolly and trainer Dessie Kerrigan.

Meanwhile, Blue Luna finished second with Promises to Keep back in third also qualifying for tomorrow night’s final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second semi-final Brandywell Hero from trap five was the 5/4 favourite to win with Townsend Swift from trap two next best at 5/2.

So It's Bono pictured with Robert Brolly. Photo by Patsy Doyle.

Once again it was a very level break but Townsend Swift showed the best early pace to the bend to lead.

Brandywell Hero from trap five was also showing good pace in behind the leader but just going into the bend the trap four runner Armagh Joe Brown drove up on the inside of Brandywell Pride and they both inpeded each other and this allowed Townsend Swift to go on and win by two lengths in a time of 17.90 for Tyrone based owner Thomas Brennan.

Rain's Lucky from trap three finished second with Brandywell Pride recovering well to finish third and secure the last qualifying spot for tomorrow night's final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Therefore, looking at tomorrow night’s final, It's Bono will start favourite but he will need to break better in the final than he did in the semi-finals if he’s to clinch victory.

Brandywell Hero will be a major threat if he starts better in the race than he did in the semi-finals but I'll stick with Do it's Bono to win for his Ardmore based connections.

On last Sunday night’s card it was a good night for the Coyle Kennel who had a double on the card. In the third race over 525 yards the Coyle runner was Roanna Due from Trap one – a 11/4 shot at traprise in the race. The 6/4 favourite Coldwater Rolo led from trap three around the opening bends and into the back straight with Roanna Due a few lengths back in third but going into the third bend Roanna Blue showed good pace and she pushed through into the lead going into the bend and stayed on strongly from that point to win easily by over four lengths in a time of 29.33. Leg two of the Coyle double was landed in the sixth race over 525 yards. Conlig Maggie was the kennel’s representative from trap four and she was trying to make it three wins in a row at the track. She was 13/8 before the off but it would be fair to say she made a mockery of the odds. Well away from trap four she led up to the first bend with Lotus Jenny in the red jacket second but going into the final bends Conlig Maggie pulled right away from the field and went on to win by six lengths in a time of 29.60 to land the double for the Coyle kennel.

Racing tomorrow night at Lifford as normal. First race 7.45pm with Sunday night’s card starting at the earlier time of 6.35pm and racing will resume at Brandywell on Monday night at 8pm.