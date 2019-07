Here are a selection of images from the practice session - the championship officially tees off in Royal Portrush's Dunluce links on Thursday.

1. The 148th Open - Royal Portrush Tiger Woods pictured during a practice session at Royal Portrush. Pacemaker other Buy a Photo

2. The 148th Open - Royal Portrush Tiger Woods testing out the greens at Royal Portrush. Pacemaker other Buy a Photo

3. The 148th Open - Royal Portrush Dustin Johnson pictured during a practice session at Royal Portrush. Pacemaker other Buy a Photo

4. The 148th Open - Royal Portrush Tiger Woods (right) pictured talking with his caddie Joe LaCava in Royal Portrush. Pacemaker other Buy a Photo

View more