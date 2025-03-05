Tony "Toe" O'Connor, "The Bentley Group of Bars and Restaurants" main sponsor, at the launch of the 10 Mile Road Race, with marshell Scott Galbraith. The race takes place next Saturday March 8, start 10.30 am at St. Columb's Park Stadium running track. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

​Runners will take to the streets of Derry this Saturday for the 2025 edition of the hugely popular Bentley Group Walled City 10 Mile road race.

​​With a record-breaking entry of over 2,700 runners, the event has drawn participants from across the North West, all over Ireland, and beyond.

The course, which hugs the banks of the River Foyle, starts and finishes on the St. Columb’s Park track, taking in the Waterside Greenway, Gransha Park, Foyle Bridge, Boomhall, and Bay Road Park. Runners will then dash along the cityside riverside path, cross the Peace Bridge, and race back to the finish at St. Columb’s Park.

This year’s race is set to be fast and fiercely competitive at the front of the field. Notably, for the first time in the event’s history, the number of female participants has surpassed the male entry—a significant milestone for mass participation racing in the region.

With the event taking place on International Women’s Day, it’s especially fitting to see such a strong turnout of female runners, making their presence felt and celebrating the occasion in style.

Among the local stars set to compete are Catherine Whoriskey, Judith Storm, Ciara Toner, Gemma McGinty, and Buncrana’s Sarah Kelly.

Their battle for top honours could push the pace towards record-breaking territory. Jessica Craig’s 2022 record of 56:53 may face a serious challenge, making for an exciting women’s race.

On the men’s side, no runner has yet broken the 50-minute barrier on this course, though Kenyan Freddie Sittu came agonisingly close a few years ago, finishing just four seconds shy.

This year, local talent could take centre stage, with in-form Kyle Doherty leading a strong field that includes the ever-consistent Allan Bogle, Paddy O’Donnell, previous podium finisher Matthew McLaughlin, Strive Running Club’s Gary Hegarty, and last year’s third-place finisher Shane O’Donnell of Rosses AC. With the possibility of an unknown contender emerging on the day, the men’s race is wide open.

The race kicks off at 10:30 am, with the leading male finisher expected around 11:20 am and the first female finisher close behind at approx. 11:28 am. Spectators and the public should note that one Waterside-bound lane on the Foyle Bridge will be closed from early morning until around midday. Peace Bridge crossings will also be managed by marshals between 11:00 am and 12:30 pm.

However, with much of the course following greenways and riverside paths, overall traffic disruption should be minimal.

All in all, another fantastic race day awaits in the city. If you’re not running, come out and support the athletes as they take on the Bentley Group Walled City 10 Miler—they’ll appreciate the encouragement, and you’ll be part of an unforgettable sporting occasion!