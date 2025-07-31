​THE GLOBAL Hyrox phenomenon will descend on Derry's iconic Ebrington Square this weekend as 1,200 athletes take part in the highly anticipated inaugural event.

The Waterside venue is also expected to welcome thousands of spectators who will attend the two-day fitness event on Saturday and Sunday to watch their loved ones push their body to its limits in what is one of the biggest hyrox simulation races in the country.

Forget Paris, Glasgow, London, Miami and Chicago, Derry will be the place to be on Saturday morning as athletes battle it out on the ski ergs, rowers, burpee broad jumps, walking lunges, farmer's carries, sled push and pull and wall balls.

The action kicks off from 8am when the first wave moves out and subsequent waves follow at regular intervals throughout the day.

The inaugural Ebrington Hyrox promises to be a spectacular event this weekend.

The course has been designed to be spectator friendly so you won't miss any of the action as participants tackle those eight functional stations and 1km runs around the former military heritage site.

It’s been planned with military precision by experts in the sport and with the erection of a large marquee, results screen and a live DJ on stage, it promises to be a sporting event not to be missed!

One of Ireland's top endurance athletes and 2025 World Hyrox Championships competitor, Sean McLaughlin and fellow organiser Daryl McDermott have left nothing to chance with the ambitious event which they intend to have an annual slot in the North West sporting calendar.

"Planning wise, everything is in place," explained local bricklayer and fitness coach, Sean. "The course is three laps. The finishing stage is in the centre of the marquee. The DJ is up on the stage.

A plan of the course at Ebrington.

"There's a five metre screen to display the rolling results so it's going to be a wee bit different than your regular sim. I don't think people will appreciate that until they actually see it on the day.

"If you're coming to watch someone from your family, you're able to see the whole course for the full race from start to finish which is brilliant because there's very few races that offer that.

"Initially, I wouldn't have had this attention to detail myself so I have to thank Daryl as far as the stage and all those ideas go.

"He did a lot of that work in terms of getting suppliers on board. It's been a two man effort. The dream was always to do it like this but it took two men to make it happen. I do think people will leave and definitely feel like it's that bit different from your average sim."

Ebrington Hyrox organiser Sean McLaughlin testing out the rower at Ebrington with Sean Noble.

Indeed, the stunning panoramic views of the city and the River Foyle will form the backdrop for Ebrington Hyrox as some of the best Hyrox athletes in Ireland and beyond, plus those starting out in their hyrox journeys, compete in various races - pro, open, doubles and mixed doubles over the two days.

The men's pro race which will be the final wave of Saturday's action will be as competitive as they come," explained Sean.

"You have three of the top five in Ireland racing in the last wave. You have Sean Noble. Ronan

Lindsay and Paul O'Brien racing in the last wave. There's a young lad from Scotland called Luke Ennis who will also be amongst the elite.

"You also have some up-and coming Derry lads like Justin Rheinheimer, Paul White, Stephen Donnelly - a top triathlete from Mayo - so that last wave will be great to watch."

Sean is Ireland's fourth fastest hyrox athlete but he'll not be involved in the race as he sacrifices that adrenaline rush to ensure everything runs smoothly for all the participants. How does it feel being on the other side of the fence?

"I'm happy enough to make sure everything runs smoothly. It's a full time job in itself making sure there's no mistakes and you have to keep it running smoothly, making sure everyone is pushing and pulling the right weights and things like that.

"It will be different but we're excited. We've done the work. There's been a lot of work done behind the scenes so people should leave with a good feeling about it. There's been no stone left unturned.

"This will be happening every year now in August providing we can get access to the Square," he added. "We plan to grow it out next year. We want to keep making it bigger and better."

Of course without the generous sponsors on board it wouldn't be possible and Sean and Daryl would like to thank the following for their support: Alchemy, MFC, KSK Rathmor Engineering; P. O'Neill building services and scaffolding; SmartPay NI; Luxor Bathroom Tiles and Design; Ferry Clever; amp; The Bentley Group; Foyleside; The Carpet Man; Deluxe Media Walls and Design: James Gorman Property; NW Autohub; SML coaching; Vogue competitions; EMD Plumbing and heating; Peak; JC Halliday and Sons; EF McCambridge & Co.