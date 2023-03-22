Steve Owens is back at Templemore Sports Complex on March 25tgh.

“It's going to be a very good production,” explained Mr. McFadden, “It'll be one of the biggest in the north west, 100%. We're looking forward to it, it's going to be a top level show. Definitely get your tickets.”

Templemore Sports Complex will be the venue for a strong looking line-up headlined by Troy Gibson’s (Fight Academy Ireland) match up with Steve Owens (Kombat Jiu Jitsu) and McFadden, who is also head coach at Kombat Jiu Jitsu, spoke about how the fighters based in his gym are relishing the opportunity to fight in their hometown,

“They're all going well, everything’s good, they are all pushing hard for the fights. It's great to have a local show in Derry, it’s something we've been pushing for for a while so we’re looking forward to getting it going.”

He also gave his thoughts on what fights fans should look out for on the night,

“Fight of the night? There are some great fights. Top of the bill, Steve (Owens) and Troy Gibson, obviously Blaine McGill and Sean (Kelly), I think that'll be a grappler versus a striker so that'll be a top level fight. A lot of fights are going to be interesting and it promises to be a great night.”

The doors at Templemore will open at 6pm on March 25th with the first fight at 6:30pm and a licensed bar in operation. General admission is £36.40 with ringside (18+) priced at £51.40.