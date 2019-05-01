Tyrone McCullagh in no mood to let go of WBO European title against Alvaro Rodriguez

WBO European super-bantamweight champion Tyrone McCullagh is enjoying his new status too much to allow challenger Alvaro Rodriguez to dethrone him.

The undefeated ‘White Chocolate’ takes on the Spaniard at Eagles Community Arena in Newcastle – live on iFL TV – and far from resting on his laurels, McCullagh is more motivated than ever to keep his hands on his title.

“There’s a lot of drive with any title fight but this is a very different situation to fighting for a vacant title now.

“I’m the champion and he’s coming to dethrone me. It’s not going to happen because I’ve worked far too hard in this camp. The belt stays with me on Friday.

“This camp, I’ve worked on relaxing a bit more. I don’t want to be a million miles an hour all the time.

“It works for me but I can save energy and be a bit more cute. I believe you’ll see a more relaxed version of me now.

“It’s up to my management how many times I defend this belt. I love having it and being European champion but I do want a world title shot sooner rather than later so this could be my last defence,” he added.