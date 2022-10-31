UKF squad ready for ‘Italian job’ at WUKF European Championships

Some members of the Ulster Karate Federation squad which will compete in the WUKF European Karate Championships in Florence, Italy, November 3-6.

The UKF squad travels to Italy next Monday ahead of the World Union of Karate Federation’s European Championships, which will take place in Florence from Thursday to Sunday, November 3-6, with the Karate Ireland Open National Championships taking place in Dublin on November 13.

Fresh from an impressive medals’ haul at the Carlow International Karate Competition (October 1-2) - where the UKF won 13 gold, 8 silver, and 2 bronze - the squad will travel to Florence with 25 competitors, coaches and officials from Inishowen and Derry.

Among the competitors are Caolan Caulfield (17) and Aine McCole from Quigley’s Point Karate Club, who are both preparing for their black belt grade in December.

Greencastle schoolboy Harry McDaid, shows off the six medals he won at the recent Carlow International Karate Competition.

Having picked up four gold medals, as well as winning the ‘Male Fighter of the Tournament’ award in Carlow on October 2, Caolan will be aiming for medals in both kumite and kata in Florence.

Greencastle schoolboy Harry McDaid (11), who won no fewer than six medals at the Carlow event, will be competing together with his dad Joe (44) in the Family Kata, as well as in the individual and team kata and kumite events.

Other hopefuls among the UKF squad include Killian Doherty (16), Patrick Moynihan (15), Philip Walker (14), Aine McCole (17), Bebhinn McCole (13), Lara Walker (11), Aoife Cullen (10), Jack Walker (8), Daniel Moynihan (8) Sophie Cullen (8), Erin McCole (21) (coach), Martin McCole (46), Gareth Walker (47) and Ian Cullen (45).

UKF President Sensei Columba McLaughlin, 6th Dan and Sensei Denis Donaghy will travel with the squad to officiate at the event as WUKF tournament referees.

UKF Head Coach, Sensei Martin McCole, 2nd Dan, said: “The students have put in so much time in preparation for this event, which is their biggest outing since before the COVID lockdowns. We are all looking forward to what will no doubt be a memorable WUKF European Championships for all competitors.”

Sensei Columba McLaughlin said: “We in the UKF are immensely proud of all the performances of our squad members at the recent event in Carlow and look forward to another impressive showing when we travel to Florence for the WUKF European Championships.