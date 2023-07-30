TOP OF THE WORLD . . . UKF medallists at the WUKF World Karate Championship, from left, Erin McCole (gold), Killian Doherty (bronze x2), Bebhinn McCole (bronze), PJ Moynihan (gold and bronze), Michael Gill

Erin McCole, from Quigley’s Point, put in another sterling performance to add a world championship title in senior Wado kata to her recent WUKF European Karate Championship gold medal in the same discipline.

Michael Gillespie, from Tooban, (13) also came out on top, winning gold in the Mini Cadets Wado Kata section, while Patrick (PJ) Moynihan, from Derry, (15) continued his run of impressive form with a gold medal in the Wado Kata Cadets section and a bronze medal in individual kumite. UKF karate instructor at Aileach and Crana karate clubs, Sensei Seamus Gillespie (44), delivered an impressive display to secure a bronze medal in his individual kumite section.

There were also two individual kumite bronze medals for Buncrana’s Killian Doherty (16) and Quigley’s Point’s Bebhinn McCole (14), who both saw off stiff competition for their well-deserved places on the podium. Amy Adair secured silver with a powerful display in Senior Wado Kata, with teammate Erin McCole winning the section.

Derry's PJ Moynihan celebrates his gold medal performance in kata on the podium in Dundee.

Fifteen local karatekas and family members, under the watchful eyes of coaches Martin and Erin McCole, joined thousands of athletes, coaches, officials and spectators in the Dundee Ice Arena from July 13th to 16th, for what was one of the biggest events in the history of the WUKF. Also competing in the event, with some very strong performances in highly competitive sections, were Fabi d’Almeida (Fahan), Patrick Gillespie (Tooban), Jamie Cuffe (Burnfoot), Vanessa Cuffe (Burnfoot), Joe McDaid (Greencastle), Harry McDaid (Greencastle), Daniel Moynihan (Derry) and Jack Moynihan (Derry).

UKF Head Coach Martin McCole said the medals haul was a proud moment for the UKF, and he was no doubt particularly proud of his daughters, Erin (gold) and Bebhinn (bronze), on their medal-winning performances.

“It was fantastic to see the hunger that all of the UKF squad members had for competing at the highest level against the best the world has to offer,” explained the UKF Head Coach, “Our students all came away with even more hunger for success, particularly as there were a few events in which we only just missed out on medals.

“As coach, it was great to see the fire everyone had in their performances on the biggest stage, and particularly seeing the great potential of the younger students in the group who will come away from the experience much stronger. The standard of the WUKF competition was second to none in the world and it was a proud moment for the UKF to perform so well in this prestigious international event,” he said.

The UKF squad which competed at the 11th WUKF World Karate Championship in Dundee pictured with some family members and (on left) WUKF Referee Sensei Denis Donaghey (Aileach Karate Club)

And there’s much more to come for the UKF squad in the months ahead.

“The squad will now take a two-week summer break, but will be back giving 110% in training for both the Karate Ireland Open National Championship in Waterford and WUKF European Championship event in France in November,” Martin added.