Video: Loved-up Dublin couple celebrate first wedding anniversary with Marathon success

IT'S AN unusual way to mark your first wedding anniversary but it proved a fruitful one for one Dublin couple at the 2019 O'Neills Walled City Marathon on Sunday.

It certainly wasn't your typical romantic meal or luxury getaway but for Donmore Harriers runner, Grace Kennedy-Clarke the gruelling 26.2 mile endurance race was the perfect way to celebrate 12 months of marriage to her wife, Tracey.

And no doubt the champagne will be flowing as it proved a triple celebration for the loved-up Clondalkin natives as Grace finished runner-up to 2019 winner, Natalie Hall in a superb time of 3:04:32 recording a personal best clocking to boot!

"It's my first year wedding anniversary so I was delighted and chuffed to get a PB as well," said 34 year-old Grace afterwards. "It was tough today. It was very windy and parts of it were very warm and parts it just started lashing.

"I was looking to do 3:50 so I'm absolutely over the moon."

Grace's wife had put the plan to come to Derry into action shortly after her partner had finished the Limerick marathon last May in 3:06. And so in a warm-up for October's Dublin Marathon, it seemed like the perfect anniversary present.

WEDDING ANNIVERSARY . . . Walled City marathon runner-up, Grace Kennedy-Clarke pictured with her wife, Tracey after Sunday's race.

"I entered Limerick last month and I did a 3:06 there and was delighted with that. I said I felt like I could do another one before Dublin," she explained.

"So Tracey said to me it was our year anniversary and said she would book me into Derry because I'm a great wife," she smiled. "So I was chuffed. No, she's great, she's very supportive.

I'll be back next year, well, if she lets, me."