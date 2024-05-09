Watch more of our videos on Shots!

STUDENTS with learning difficulties from Derry's Tuned in Project will be stepping into the 'ring of inclusivity' at the City Hotel this Saturday to take on semi-pro wrestlers from Complete Anarchy Wrestling (CAW) in a bid to fund a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Disneyland, Paris.

The groundbreaking charity event, the 'Foyle Rumble', is not to be missed as the local students have been training hard since January for their chance to wrestle with and against the roster from CAW - a wrestling company based out of Letterkenny and Omagh.

So expect some shuddering body slams, stunning suplexes, Rock Bottoms and perhaps the odd People's Elbow in a night of guaranteed, explosive entertainment.

If the Foyle Rumble promotional video is anything to go by then spectators are in for a real treat, a night of belly laughs where you can expect the unexpected.

Members from Tuned In Project Derry and wrestlers from Complete Anarchy Wrestling (CAW) who will take part in Saturday's Foyle Rumble event at the City Hotel.

No wrestling event is ever sold out as there's always a couple of steel chairs hidden under the ring but tickets for this electrifying spectacle are in huge demand so with limited supply, make sure and support this fantastic cause and secure your ringside seat now!

This much anticipated show aims not only to entertain but will profoundly impact the lives of these remarkable individuals. Witness their strength, resilience, and passion as they step into the spotlight, breaking down barriers and shattering stereotypes.

Indeed, in addition to an evening of thrilling entertainment, this event serves a greater purpose – raising funds to fulfil the dreams of the Tuned in Project students with all funds raised going towards sending them to Disneyland.

So come out and contribute to a magical experience, empower these individuals to embrace their abilities and inspire others to do the same! Come be a part of history, where wrestling meets heart, and dreams take centre stage!

The promotional poster for Saturday's Foyle Rumble event at the City Hotel.

The Tuned in Project, based in Springtown Industrial Estate, is a digital and creative arts project for young people and adults with learning disabilities and has helped transform the lives and prospects of numerous local young people.

So come and watch 10 young adults with learning differences pursue their dreams of becoming professional wrestlers, if only for a single night.

Tickets are priced at £15 - family of four £50 with all proceeds going towards funding the trip to Paris.