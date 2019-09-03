Rory Gallagher confirmed as new Derry manager

Rory Gallagher has been named the new Derry senior football manager after being ratified at a County Board meeting in Owenbeg on Tuesday night.

The former Fermanagh and Donegal boss will be charged with continuing the rebuilding job started by Damian McErlain and, like his predecessor, will be given a three year term to be reviewed annually.

It wasn't all plain sailing for Gallagher though with the decision taken to vote before delegates approved his appointment on a 24-15 count. Gallagher will come with a strong looking backroom team of Ballinderry and Derry legend, Enda Muldoon, and former Tyrone player Ciaran Meenagh.

"Following tonight's meeting of Coiste Chontae Dhoire, Derry GAA are pleased to announce the senior football management team for the incoming year," read a statement from the County Board.

"All-Ireland winning coach Rory Gallagher has been appointed on a three year term, and will lead an experienced management team which includes All-Ireland club winner and former Derry All-Star footballer, Enda Muldoon, alongside Ciaran Meenagh who worked with our senior footballers during the 2019 season.

"We wish both management team and playing panel best of luck for the 2020 season."