"This is a huge moment not just for these players in their own sporting careers, but for their coaches and their whole club as well. The final whistle of their game against Cavan was greeted with huge cheers from their supporters and it shows just how much this means for Strabane Rugby Club as they continue to go from strength to strength. These young men are inspiring a new generation of boys and girls coming through, and I wish the team and everyone at the club all the best and continued success for the future."