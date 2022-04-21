Mayor praises Strabane Rugby Club's Ulster Plate winning team
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, recently held a civic reception for Strabane Rugby Club's Ulster plate-winning Under 16 side.
By Michael Wilson
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 11:46 am
The team defeated Cavan in the final to claim the title and Mayor Warke was full or praise for a victory he said will help inspire the younger generations.
"It was brilliant to host a reception for the young men from Strabane Rugby Club to mark their achievement of winning the Ulster Plate competition, " said Mayor Warke said.
"This is a huge moment not just for these players in their own sporting careers, but for their coaches and their whole club as well. The final whistle of their game against Cavan was greeted with huge cheers from their supporters and it shows just how much this means for Strabane Rugby Club as they continue to go from strength to strength. These young men are inspiring a new generation of boys and girls coming through, and I wish the team and everyone at the club all the best and continued success for the future."
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, presents Strabane Rugby Club U16 team captain Tom McGilloway and coach Brian McGilloway with a piece of crystal to mark their achievement of winning the Ulster Plate.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, pictured with the Strabane Rugby Club Ulster Plate winning team at a reception held in their honour in the Alley Theatre.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, chats with members of the Strabane Rugby Club Ulster Plate winning team at a reception held in their honour in the Alley Theatre.