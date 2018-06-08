WATCH: Derry kickboxers say happy birthday in their own special way

There's nothing conventional about the way in which kickboxers at Strike Martial Arts Academy in Derry wish one another a happy birthday.

If a club member's birthday is nearby they must run what is described as "the tunnel of dreams".

Strike Martial Arts Academy members say happy birthday in their own special way. (Video: Strike Martial Arts Academy)

Essentially it sees all the other club members form opposite facing lines. The person whose birthday it is must run between the two lines while his boxing glove clad colleagues jab him.

Oh, and while all this is happening 'The Imperial March' (Darth Vader's theme) from 'Star Wars' blares in the background.

Club owner and founder, Daniel 'Pinta' Quigley, explained how it came about.

"It is just as a bit of craic and everyone loves it," said Pinta.

"Well, only when its not your turn," he laughed.

"There are a few of the younger ones who can't wait until I turn 25 in January because that's when I'll have to run it."