Will Fleury brutally knocks out opponent in front of 60,000 fans in 81 seconds

Will Fleury faced number 1 ranked light heavyweight, Pavol Langer at OKTAGON 62 at Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park Arena.

It took the Irishman just 81 seconds to knock out Langer to set up a title shot with OKTAGON MMA superstar, Karlos Vemola. Fleury now has two stoppage victories in 2024 since signing with the European giants, and he feels that he has earned his title shot.

Vemola was set to return to action next month in Bratislava in a rematch with Pirat Kristofic. With Kristofic now injured, Fleury has volunteered a fast turnaround in return for his shot at the title.

He said: “November is genuinely realistic, the weight cut won’t be a problem in four weeks and I didn’t take a lick of damage in the cage. I could also do Prague in December, without a problem.

“Look, you let me know when you want me, and I will be ready. I am without doubt the number one contender in the division now. So Karlos either has to fight me, or he has to vacate and they need to give me someone else to fight for the belt.

“That’s what being a champion is all about, you don’t get to pick and choose who you defend your belt against. Would I understand if he said no? Yeah, of course I would. He’s got an incredible legacy, he’s had an amazing career, and he is not getting any younger either.

“But I am young, hungry guy and I’ve just showed there tonight that I am an absolute animal, who will do anything to win. I’m not interested in anyone but Karlos, or the belt.

“Bringing OKTAGON to Ireland with the belt is the ultimate goal, but we have to build that. It’s about getting Pavol and Ondrej together for a chat, and showing them that I am real and that I can back up what I say I will deliver. A lot of guys talk bluster, but I have been here for 12 years, grinding away in the background. No one in the entirety of Ireland beats me in a fight in four ounce gloves.

“But I want to make sure that I can do the same to everyone in the whole of Europe, that I can beat anyone in a fist fight. I’ve got balls and I’m ready to go. I look at the OKTAGON roster and I know I can go and smash all of these guys.

“I can’t thank the fans enough for showing up all week. The atmosphere has been amazing, and thanks to OKTAGON for an amazing experience.

“Karlos, I’m next. Let’s give the fans what they want.”