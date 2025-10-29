Young Derry athletes set the pace in opening round of Flahavan’s Cross Country League

Budding athletes from primary schools across the North West laced up for the first round of the Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League at Thornhill College, Derry.

Now in its 15th year of sponsorship, Flahavan’s – a family-owned Irish company that has been milling oats in Co. Waterford for more than 200 years, has been fuelling young athletes in this league since 2010 and is committed to supporting grassroots sport and encouraging healthy, active lifestyles across Northern Ireland.

In the boys’ race, brothers Tomas and Darragh McCloskey from Faughanvalue Primary School, Derry finished first and third respectively, with Flynn Laxon from Hollybush Primary School, Culmore taking second place.

The girls were equally as impressive with last year’s league champion Sadhbh Callan from Broadbridge Primary School, Eglinton taking the lead in the girls’ race, Cara O’Donnell from Faughanvale Primary School, Derry in second and Sophie O’Connor from Broadbridge Primary School earning third place.

L-R: Flynn Laxon (second place) and brothers Tomas (first place) and Darragh McCloskey (third place) pictured at the boys’ race in the North West round of the 15th Flahavan’s Athletics NI Cross Country League held at Thornhill College, Derry.

Teams of six runners collected crucial points across the boys’ and girls’ races, all aiming to qualify for the second round and ultimately the final at Mallusk Playing Fields due to take place in February 2026.

The leading boys’ teams after round one included Hollybush Primary School, Faughanvale Primary School and St Thérѐse’s Primary School, Derry with Broadbridge Primary School, Faughanvale Primary School and Hollybush Primary School placing as the top girls’ teams

Marking its 15th consecutive year, the 2025–2026 league was recently launched at Castlewellan Forest Park by Athletics NI, Flahavan’s and this year’s league ambassador, Ben Sykes. Ben, the current NI and Ulster 100m Champion, Irish Schools Intermediate Champion and European Youth Olympic Bronze Medallist, will visit the winning schools following the final in February to meet the talented young athletes that take home the title.

With round two scheduled for November, the competing schools will take part in two of the three rounds for a shot at a place in the final. The top 20 boys and top 20 girls across the league will receive places on the Flahavan’s Athletics NI Junior Endurance Squad, offering year-long training and development opportunities for the succeeding young athletes.

L-R: Cara O’Donnell (second place), Sadhbh Callan (first place) and Sophie O’Connor (third place) pictured at the girls’ race in the Causeway coast round of the 15th Flahavan’s Athletics NI Cross Country League held at Thornhill College, Derry.

For more details on this year’s league, please contact Athletics NI at [email protected] or 028 9060 2707.

