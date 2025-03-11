Unity Beach in Somerset: Family holiday park set to show what £15m investment brings

The results of £15m-worth of investment in one of the UK’s largest family holiday parks are ready to welcome guests this summer.

Under new ownership since the end of 2024, the 240-acre Unity Beach in Brean, Somerset, has been transformed and the fruits of an eight-figure spend have resulted in a new entertainment venue, new pub, new sports bar, upgraded menus and refreshed entertainment, which complement their famous Splash Waterpark, that guests can use for free, and hugely-popular Brean Play for the younger guests.

Two names well-known in the UK holiday business - former Butlin’s MD Dermot King and Mark Seaton, who was previously MD of Cove UK – have joined forces to begin building a portfolio of family parks where the emphasis will be on the great British seaside holiday.

The Wonky Donkey pub will be open from breakfast through until late, offering excellent quality family-favourite meals and a wide range of drinks.

Meanwhile, Sports Café blends old favourites like pool, shuffleboard and darts with cutting-edge virtual reality gaming, giving parents and children a huge choice of fun.

They will also be serving great food and drinks, perfect for those who want to watch live sport on the Café’s giant screen.

Over at the Pavilion Theatre there are full days of family fun and entertainment.

From energetic Wake ‘n’ Shake sessions to Wave Art Warrior classes, spontaneous pop-up pier performances, enchanting Wizard Workshops, thrilling Circus Mayhem and exciting Pirate Adventures.

Seaside holidays are all about the family enjoying evening entertainment, and Unity Beach has that covered with their Rising Stars Talent Show, fantastic Live Bands, tribute artists and classic Family Panto.

Guests at Unity Beach can enjoy a daily visit to the huge Brean Splash Waterpark with its six-lane pool, Splash Zone and water slides, which expands to offer outdoor water fun in the warm weather.

Each booking made directly with Unity Beach also entitles families to visit Brean Play, the fantastic indoor soft play centre with one area for under-4s and a separate area for over-4s.

Keen golfers can enjoy a 50% saving on 18-holes at the next-door par-69 Brean Golf Club, the park also offers discounts at neighbouring Brean Theme Park and there is a fishing lake for those with a rod licence.

Seven miles of flat golden sands are literally across the road, while Burnham-on-Sea and Weston-Super-Mare offer great family days out, while Wells Cathedral, Glastonbury Tor and Abbey, and Cheddar's famous gorge are all close by.

• An Easter three-night break at Unity Beach in Brean Sands, Somerset, starts from £77 per person, or from £66 per person for a four-night midweek stay.

Prices are based upon a family of four sharing a Bronze two-bedroom holiday home. Upgrades to three and four-bedroom Silver, Gold and Platinum holidays homes, as well as luxury lodges with hot tubs, are available, and the park has more than 200 touring pitches.

All bookings come with entertainment passes for family entry to the venues, as well as one free swim per day at Brean Splash and one free entry to Brean Play, when booked direct.

For more details, and to book, go to www.hru.co.uk