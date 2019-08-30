‘A Bump Along the Way’ to be screened in Toronto prior to cinema release

It’s exciting times for Derry screenwriter Teresa McGowan whose debut film ‘A Bump Along the Way’ is set for a cinema release in October.

Directed by Shelly Love and starring Lola Petticrew and Derry’s own Bronagh Gallagher, the comedy-drama is scheduled to hit the big screen from October 11.

Set in Derry, it tells the story of fun-loving, 44-year-old single mum Pamela (Bronagh Gallagher) who becomes pregnant following a boozy one-night-stand with a man half her age, much to the shame of her buttoned-up teenage daughter Allegra (Lola Petticrew).

Picked up for distribution by Ed Guiney’s and Andrew Lowe’s influential Element Pictures, which has produced critically acclaimed films such as ‘The Favourite’, ‘Room’, ‘The Guard’ and ‘The Wind That Shakes The Barley’ the film will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ after filming wrapped last year, Teresa said: “To get Bronagh Gallagher and Lola Petticrew in the lead roles is just mind-blowing.”