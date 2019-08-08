Ailin Conant announced for Peacebuilding Arts Residency

The Playhouse Theatre and Peacebuilding Academy has announced Japanese-American director Ailin Conant as its third international artist residency.

Ailin’s vast experience using theatre as a platform for post-conflict dialogue includes work with former adult- and child-combatants, refugees, war orphans, and survivors of genocide.

She will join the Playhouse’s Peacebuilding Academy for a sixth month residency, beginning in September, using theatre to explore the pathway to peace and engage with real life stories and experiences of The Troubles.

Working around the theme of First Responders, those individuals who were first at the scene of the shootings and atrocities during the troubles, Ailin’s residency will finish with a performance in The Playhouse in February 2020.

Her London-based devising company, Theatre Témoin, is a supported company of The Lowry, an associate company of The Everyman Cheltenham, a Without Walls Portfolio company, and has held residencies with The Salisbury Playhouse and others.

She has worked freelance for various companies including The Bush Theatre, Yellow Earth, and Theatre503 (all UK), Ayyam Al-Masrah (Gaza), Clown Me In (Mexico, Lebanon, and Sweden), The Catalyst (Switzerland), and Satellite Théâtre (Montreal) , and has produced work through Theatre Témoin in Rwanda, Israel, Kashmir, Lebanon, France, and the USA.

Ailin enjoys working with young artists and has directed showcase work for East 15, Italia Conti, and Fourth Monkey; and outreach work for The Old Vic Theatre and The Young Vic Theatre.

During her time with The playhouse, Ailin will mentor a local, socially engaged creative artist to refine, enhance, and develop their own artistic practice. Applications are currently open for this artist position. The successful local artist working in any discipline will deliver a creative project culminating in a public event by December 2019. Tender Deadline for this 12 noon GMT, Monday August 12. More information is available on www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.

Ailin is the latest artist to be announced for the two-and-a-half-year EU PEACE funded project, which will work with a range of internationally based artists with significant experience of utilising arts activity in conflict and areas of social breakdown throughout the world.

Delivered in partnership with Holywell Trust, Thomas D’Arcy McGee Foundation and Queens University Belfast, the project aims to use theatre as a tool to promote healing and reconciliation in a healing and transformative way.

The PEACE IV Programme is an EU funded Programme designed to support peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland and the border region. It is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

Match-funding for the project has been provided by the Executive Office and the Department for Rural and Community Development.