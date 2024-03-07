In fact, there is so much happening in the City of Culture this year it is hard to keep up. Many others great festivals are also being held in the city over the course of 2024 and are worthy of mention too, but we don’t have the details of those yet and we’ll be sure to highlight them when we do.
1. St Patrick's Day
Derry's free St Patrick's Day Spring Carnival celebrations on March 17 will bring thousands onto the streets of the city centre to watch the massive ‘Out of the Darkness Into the Light’ parade organised by North West Carnival Initiative make its way through the town. There will also be live concerts, food stalls and entertainment setting up in Guildhall Square, themed trad music and dance at the Craft Village and kids entertainment with Bounce! at the Peace Park. Entertainment from 1pm to 6pm and parade sets off at 3pm from Bishop Street. Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Walled City Music Festival
In the lead up to St Patrick's Day, the city's beloved Walled City Music Festival returns once again from Thursday 14 to Sunday 17 March with another packed programme of classical concerts and workshops with internationally renowned guest musicians, as well as home grown talent like the artists picture here who will be performing at the Sons and Daughters event on St Patrick's Day at Christ Church: Clockwise from top left: George Hutton, Kim Vaughan, Margaret Keys, Cathal Breslin and Gerard McChrystal. Photo: DJ
3. Fleadh Mhór Dhoire
Irish traditional music and culture in the city will have a chance to showcase its outstanding talent in its full glory again for the first time since the Covid pandemic when the County Derry Fleadh, Fleadh Mhór Dhoire returns from Thursday, April 18 to Sunday April 21. Presented by Greater Shantallow Community Arts and hosted by the city’s Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann branch Baile na gCailleach the county fleadh will culminate in a Céílí Mór in the Guildhall at the conclusion of a packed weekend of entertainment. Photo: Fleadh Mhór Dhoire
4. Feis Dhoire Cholmcille
Feis Dhoire Cholmcille will be ‘returning home’ to the very familiar surroundings of St. Columb’s Hall during Easter 2024. restoring its decades long connection with the prestigious city centre venue, with other venues including the Millennium Forum, The Playhouse and St Mary's College. The historic Derry Feis this year takes place from April 2 to 5 and the aim remains 'to promote and enhance the culture, arts and in particular the respective disciplines of the Irish, Classical Musical, Traditional Music, Song , Speech and Drama, History, Irish Dancing and Heritage of Ireland. Pictured here are pupils from St Anne’s Primary School, last year's winners of the Over 8 Action Song. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2316GS – 03 Photo: George Sweeney