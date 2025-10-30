Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Zombie Circus performers in Derry’s city centre on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney
Zombie Circus performers in Derry’s city centre on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Reveller in costume during the 2025 Halloween festivities in Derry’s city centre o Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney
Reveller in costume during the 2025 Halloween festivities in Derry’s city centre o Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Performer in Derry’s Cathedral Quarter on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney
Performer in Derry’s Cathedral Quarter on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Miles Keogh at the Derry Halloween festivities on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney
Miles Keogh at the Derry Halloween festivities on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney