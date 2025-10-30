15 pictures from Halloween celebrations in Derry

By George Sweeney
Published 30th Oct 2025, 09:05 GMT
Pictured are attendees and performers at the Hallowe’en celebrations in Derry on Wednesday night.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

For more images see: https://www.derryjournal.com/news/people/29-great-pictures-as-derry-halloween-celebrations-2025-get-under-way-5379825

Zombie Circus performers in Derry’s city centre on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Reveller in costume during the 2025 Halloween festivities in Derry’s city centre o Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Performer in Derry’s Cathedral Quarter on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Miles Keogh at the Derry Halloween festivities on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

