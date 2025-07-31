160ft snake and zombie circus among main attractions at Derry Halloween 2025

A 160 foot long fire-breathing snake, DJ sets at the Diamond, a haunted market, zombie circus and the Banshee of Bishop Street will be among the highlights of Derry’s Hallowe’en festival.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details have now emerged of some of the main attractions in the lead up to the parade, with the festival taking place over four days from October 28 to 31.

For the first three of those days, the popular Awakening the Walled City Trail returns from Tuesday October 28 to Thursday October 30, at 6pm to 9pm each night across five colour-themed zones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year there will be a number of new additions including ‘Shipquay Shriek’ featuring a 50 metre (164ft) snake, Sliantha the Samhain Serpent in the Red Zone. The huge beast will be emerging along Shipquay Street hissing smoke and fire, while there will also be fire pits ands a promised ‘eerie ambience’ along the city’s main thoroughfare.

The ‘Carnival of the Dead’ Halloween parade makes its way along Strand Road. Photo: George Sweeney

At the top of the street there will be a Disco at the Diamond in the Purple Zone over the three nights, featuring DJs delivering a ‘bone rattling rave’ with UV lights, towering skeletons and dancers.

The Green Zone is entitled ‘The Bones of Bishop Street’ where a howling wolf will stand guard and attendees have been warned to expect an encounter with the Banshee of Bishop Street and her chilling mournful and operatic sighs. The Zombie Circus will also be staged here, while Holywell will host the return of ‘Thrillie and Hendersons’.

The Orange Zone on ‘Pumpkin Street’ will be based around the Cathedral Quarter with flickering lights on Ferryquay Street leading to the Harvest Market and a live music bandstand. There will also be the chance to get your photo taken with a giant pumpkin while towering puppets will soar across the night sky around the grounds of St Columb’s Cathedral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Completing the trail will be the Blue Zone based at New Gate Arts in the Fountain where the Sollus Highland dancers will be joined by Walter de Burg himself for what promises to be a captivating show.

Revellers, performers and early contenders for the best Halloween costume converged on Derry’s city centre for the opening of the 2024 Halloween festivities. Photo: George Sweeney

In the lower city centre meanwhile the Heart of Samhain returns across Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place over the four days of the festival from 12pm to 9pm daily.

There will be all manner of ghoulish characters based here and a wide range of activities for all ages as well as food stalls, the Haunted Harvest Market, Samhain Moon and the Samhain live music stage.

Around 40,000 spectators are expected to gather for this year’s Halloween Parade and Fireworks. The parade is expected to get under way at around 7pm this year, followed by the fireworks at 8.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisers Derry City & Strabane District Council have also hinted at another new element working with the city’s licensed establishments to honour the origins of Hallowe’en festival when people would dress up and go out into pubs. Details of this initiative are expected to be confirmed nearer the time.

For more information on what’s on check out the official Derry Halloween website at www.derryhalloween.com.