All at St. Patrick’s Primary School, Pennyburn wishing Damian McGinty and his dance partner Kylee all the best for Sunday’s semi-final of Dancing With The Stars.
20 photographs of Damian McGinty’s visit to NWRC, St. Patrick’s PS and Lumen Christi

Damian McGinty was in Derry this week with his Dancing with the Stars professional dance partner, Kylee Vincent, to meet the Mayor, Councillor Sandra Duffy, and students and pupils at local schools.

By Jim McCafferty
4 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 5:07pm

The singer and actor who starred in the US musical comedy drama ‘Glee’ and performs with ‘Celtic Thunder’ was in Derry ahead of his semi-final performance on RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars this weekend.

Among their points of call were St. Patrick’s Primary School, Pennyburn, the North West Regional College, Lumen Christi, Alexander House and Derry Youth and Community Workshop.

Here is a selection of photographs.

1. DINNER LADIES!!!!. . . Even the school’s Dinner Ladies came out to show their support for Damian on Tuesday at St. Patrick’s PS.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

2. Siobhan McCauley, Principal of Lumen Christi, Damian’s old Alma Mater welcomes Damian and his dance partner Kylee to the College on Tuesday morning. Included are Year 14 students Eimear Doherty and Ronan Donnelly. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Photo: Jim McCafferty

3. SUPPORT NOTED!. . . .Damian and his dance partner Kylee note the support from all the residents of Alexander House in Derry.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

4. Damian signing autographs for students at Lumen Christi College on Tuesday.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

