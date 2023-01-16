News you can trust since 1772
The Committe of Londonderry Musical Society and guest at the 60th Anniversary dinner in the White Horse Hotel. Picture Martin McKeown. 14.01.23

21 glam pictures as Music Society celebrate 60 years at Derry's White Horse Hotel event

The Londonderry Music Society have marked their 60th anniversary with a special celebratory event at the White Horse Hotel in the city.

By Brendan McDaid
4 hours ago

Pictures by Martin McKeown / Inpresspics.com.

1. Leon Cullen, Kate Porter, Simon Quigg and Sophie Doran pictured at Londonderry Musical Society’s 60th Anniversary dinner in the White Horse Hotel. Picture Martin McKeown. 14.01.23

2. Anne Marie O’Kane, Valarie Haslett, Christine Deane, Sarah Polly, Judith O’Hare and Julie Faulkner, pictured at Londonderry Musical Society’s 60th Anniversary dinner in the White Horse Hotel. Picture Martin McKeown. 14.01.23

3. Lorraine Roddy, Sandra Gallagher and Hannah Roddy pictured at Londonderry Musical Society’s 60th Anniversary dinner in the White Horse Hotel. Picture Martin McKeown. 14.01.23

4. Holly Deane, Hannah Deane and Maria Hickey pictured at Londonderry Musical Society’s 60th Anniversary dinner in the White Horse Hotel. Picture Martin McKeown. 14.01.23

Derry