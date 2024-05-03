Children at Rosemount Primary School dance to the music and song of the Jive Aces on Thursday morning. Photo: George SweeneyChildren at Rosemount Primary School dance to the music and song of the Jive Aces on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
Children at Rosemount Primary School dance to the music and song of the Jive Aces on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

21 great pictures of dancing in the playground as The Jive Aces rock Derry school

The pupils of Rosemount Primary School had a ball in the sunshine after the Jive Aces rocked up for an unforgettable gig on the first day of the Jazz & Big Band Festival.
By George Sweeney
Published 3rd May 2024, 14:27 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 14:28 BST

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Ian Clarkson of the Jive Aces performing at Rosemount Primary School on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Ian Clarkson of the Jive Aces performing at Rosemount Primary School on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Ian Clarkson of the Jive Aces performing at Rosemount Primary School on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
The Jive Aces pictured with pupils and staff at Rosemount Primary School on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

2. The Jive Aces pictured with pupils and staff at Rosemount Primary School on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

The Jive Aces pictured with pupils and staff at Rosemount Primary School on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
A Rosemount Primary School pupil dancing to the music and song of the Jive Aces on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

3. A Rosemount Primary School pupil dancing to the music and song of the Jive Aces on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

A Rosemount Primary School pupil dancing to the music and song of the Jive Aces on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Pupils greet members of the Jive Aces at Rosemount Primary School on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Pupils greet members of the Jive Aces at Rosemount Primary School on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Pupils greet members of the Jive Aces at Rosemount Primary School on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Derry