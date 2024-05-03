Children at Rosemount Primary School dance to the music and song of the Jive Aces on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

21 great pictures of dancing in the playground as The Jive Aces rock Derry school

The pupils of Rosemount Primary School had a ball in the sunshine after the Jive Aces rocked up for an unforgettable gig on the first day of the Jazz & Big Band Festival.