41 great pictures as Clonmany Festival 2025 gets under way in Donegal

By George Sweeney
Published 4th Aug 2025, 13:59 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 14:28 BST
Pictured are participants and festival goers on the opening day of the Clonmany Festival on Sunday. The eight day festival continues right through to Sunday.

Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Participants pictured in the Clonmany Festival Parade on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Some of the Festival Queen finalists pictured at the Clonmany Festival Parade on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Participants pictured in the Clonmany Festival Parade on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Spectators at the Clonmany Festival Parade on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

