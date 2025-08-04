Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Participants pictured in the Clonmany Festival Parade on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Some of the Festival Queen finalists pictured at the Clonmany Festival Parade on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Participants pictured in the Clonmany Festival Parade on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Spectators at the Clonmany Festival Parade on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
