65 great photos of people getting into the swing at the Derry Jazz Festival 2025

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. The Jazz Festival’s DLD Second Line Parade Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Revellers enjoy the sunshine and the music in Guildhall Square during the Jazz Festival. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Revellers dance to the music of Palais Swing Band in Guildhall Square during the City of Derry Jazz Festival. Photo: George Sweeney
4. The New York Brass Band playing at the Millennium Forum Steps during the City of Derry Jazz Festival. Photo: George Sweeney
