65 great photos of people getting into the swing at the Derry Jazz Festival 2025

By George Sweeney
Published 5th May 2025, 09:40 BST
There was dancing in the street and in the pubs, shops and cafés across Derry over the Bank Holiday weekend as tens of thousands gathered for the Derry Jazz Festival.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

The Jazz Festival’s DLD Second Line Parade Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Revellers enjoy the sunshine and the music in Guildhall Square during the Jazz Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

Revellers dance to the music of Palais Swing Band in Guildhall Square during the City of Derry Jazz Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

The New York Brass Band playing at the Millennium Forum Steps during the City of Derry Jazz Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

