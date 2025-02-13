After-dark music trail for Strabane's Summer Jamm 2025 welcomed
The Summer Jamm takes place in June and sees Strabane Town Centre “come alive with live music, dance and street entertainment”, a council spokesperson said.
During an update report on the 2025 City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival, at this month’s Business and Culture Committee meeting, Head of Culture, Aideen McCarter, noted that members had asked officers to explore the possible extension of the festival into Strabane at a previous committee meeting.
Last December an expression of interest form was issued to Strabane venues, and only two responses have been received.
One venue expressed an interest in hosting solo performers only, while the other was willing to host acts of up to a trio group size, and both venues were only interested in participating for two to three days of the five-day festival.
Ms McCarter recommended an after-dark music trail, to take place during the Sumer Jamm, which would showcase the “best of local talent [and] be unique to Strabane”, and asked members to endorse its development.
“This could be done in a much more cost effective way, at a more suitable time of year, and would greatly enhance the Summer Jamm event to bring more sustainable benefits to the town,” she said.
Independent councillor Raymond Barr said the event will be “unique to the town” and, with sufficient commitment from council, it could be developed and grown.
“The night-time economy of Strabane is on its knees and any additional events are to be welcomed,” he concluded.