After 25 ‘unforgettable’ years, Celtronic is set to host its final edition in Derry this April.

Founded in 2001 with a vision to ‘celebrate dance music culture in Derry’, Celtronic has grown into Ireland's longest-running electronic music festival, attracting some of the biggest and most relevant names in electronic music to Derry including Andrew Weatherall, David Holmes, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Bicep, Carl Craig, Annie Mac, Derrick May and Mary Anne Hobbs.

Now, as it prepares for its final year, it promises to go out with a bang. A spokesperson for Celtronic said: "In early 2001, we had the mad notion to hold a festival in Derry, that would not be driven by money or profit, but by a passion for celebrating dance music culture, our city and the energy of our young people.

"25 years later, the ethos of Celtronic remains the same. Celtronic is now the longest running electronic music festival in Ireland. We have welcomed our musical heroes and the biggest, most relevant electronic music artists from across the globe to share stages in almost every venue in Derry with the best local and national artists, attracting thousands of music fans from across Ireland and beyond.

"For the last 25 years, for a few days every year at Celtronic, Derry really does feel like the best place on earth. For us and many others, Celtronic is the best week of the year in Derry, a time to meet up with friends and like-minded heads and dance to the best electronic music in the world. None of this would have been possible without our supporters, crew, friends and the generations of dancers who have continued to share dancefloors with us every year.

"Looking back, it’s hard to believe we have all been on this incredible journey for so long.

"There have been many moments over the years where the idea of ‘let’s make this the last Celtronic’ has been discussed. But we always knew there was more to do, more artists to attract, more parties to throw. While there is no doubt that the festival could continue to thrive for many more years, the 25th Anniversary milestone feels like the perfect time to bring this chapter of Celtronic to a close, to go out on a high and finish the festival on our terms.

"Celtronic 2025 will feature one of our strongest line-ups ever, with festival favourites like Dave Clarke, Michael Mayer, David Holmes, and Mano Le Tough joining the likes of Helena Hauff, Cinthie, and Sama’ Abdulhadi.

"We still have some surprises to announce, with the full line-up due to be revealed in the coming days.

"We look forward to welcoming all the Celtronic crew, old and new, and dancing together one more time this April in Derry. All good raves must come to an end.”