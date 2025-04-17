Andy Irvine brings world-class folk music to Strabane
A pioneering force in Irish folk music, Andy Irvine has captivated audiences across the globe with his unique fusion of traditional Irish songs and Balkan-inspired rhythms.
With a career spanning over four decades, he has been a driving force behind some of the most influential folk groups of our time, including Sweeney's Men, Planxty, Patrick Street, and the cross-cultural ensemble Mozaik.
Expect a night of mesmerising melodies and masterful storytelling as Andy takes to the stage with his trademark bouzouki, mandola and harmonica, delivering a rich mix of heartfelt ballads, spirited dance tunes, and worldly rhythms.
His music draws not only from the Irish tradition but also from his travels and deep appreciation for Eastern European folk styles, making his performances truly one of a kind.
This special concert will take place at The Alley Theatre on Friday, May 9 at 8pm, with cabaret-style seating offering a relaxed and intimate setting. Doors open at 7.30pm, giving audiences a chance to settle in and soak up the atmosphere ahead of an unforgettable night of music.
Andy Irvine's contributions to music have earned him the status of a living legend in Irish folk, yet he remains as passionate and adventurous as ever. Whether you're a long-time fan or discovering his music for the first time, this is a rare opportunity to see a folk icon in an up-close, cabaret-style performance.
Tickets are £25, on sale now at www.alley-theatre.com or call the box office on 02871384444.
