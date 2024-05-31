Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buncrana Music Festival are delighted to show off the arrival of a fantastic new stage and rig for Buncrana Music Festival (BMF) 2024.

A state-of-the-art big top will set the scene for the seventh Buncrana Music Festival held on the front shoreline of Buncrana town. The new big top marquee will ensure all festival fans will get to seethe amazing line up of top Irish acts in the comfort of a sheltered setting. The big top, due to its unique and innovative height and design, still allows for festival goers to look out and enjoy the views over the Swilly with its fully retractable sides.

The festival organisers this year that have secured the best of Irish line for the BMF due to take place over the bank holiday weekend June 1-2. Headlining on Saturday June 1 is Dan McCabe a huge homegrown Irish favourite with over 60k followers on Instagram. Dan had risen to fame during lockdown posting videos to help escape the gloom and bring a bit of joy to the country, little did he know these recordings would be viewed over 12 million times far beyond Ireland, bringing him to the attention of RTE producers. This led to his performing The Parting Glass after the Presidential New Years Speech in 2020. Dan has continued to grow his audience, enjoying his mix of Irish Folk music, and with the release of his post covid debut album ‘Dan McCabe – Songs for Ireland’ his popularity has continued to soar! BMF are delighted to bring Dan to Donegal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday June 2 the line-up includes the Irish star headliner Darren Kiely from County Cork, who will be coming to BMF following a number of sell out shows across Europe, the UK and Ireland in the weeks before he brings his unique sound to BMF. Darren’s music comes from his inherited love of traditional music intertwined with modern influences. Darren’s songs have hit Ireland’s Viral Charts and include “How Could You Love Me”, “Ella” and “Time to Leave”. He has had over 6.5 million total global streams under his belt, with 3.2 million likes and 283k followers on Tik-Tok – BMF are delighted to be bringing him to Donegal.

Buncrana Festival from Saturday to Sunday June 1-2

Also on the same Sunday bill is another major Irish act, Chasing Abbey, a ‘Trad House’ act not afraid to mix up Irish traditional music with their fusion of dance pop sound. They combine all of their talents as multi-instrumentalist, vocalists and producers to create a unique sound that is Chasing Abbey. Their hit song ‘Oh My Johnny’ will be blasting out over the Swilly, definitely not one to miss!

Also, on the Sunday BMF line-up is viral sensation Allie Sherlock, Allie will be known to audiences as the young Irish woman who took the world by storm in an appearance on The Ellen Show in June 2018. Before this Allie was famous for her stunning performances on the streets of Dublin including her singing Ed Sheeran’s ‘Supermarket Flowers’ which went viral, since then Ellie has had numerous viral videos as well as reaching over 5.7 million subscribers and counting!

Some tickets for the Bank Holiday weekend festival are still available visit the Buncrana Music Festival Facebook page or www.visit buncranamusicfestival.com