Carnival of Colours returns with a splash for Derry's Maritime Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derry’s circus and street arts festival, Carnival of Colours, is back for The Big Splash and have dropped their anchor at the Foyle Maritime Festival this weekend.

‘The Big Splash’ is an annual circus, music and street arts festival which showcases local and international circus, theatre, arts and music talent in the north west. The festival is free and is accessible art to all, featuring local talent and international acts in locations along the River Foyle at McFarland Quay.

The Carnival of Colours, supported by The National Lottery through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, this year features the amazing NoFit State, who will present the Irish premiere of their new show Bamboo. Fanzini Productions will present their show, Ballet Poulet, and Mimbre will return to the festival with their all-female acrobatic show Weight(less). Cikada Circus meanwhile present their brand new show, Walk the Plank, and there will be more circus fun and the biggest beach ball you’ve ever see with family favourite, Jitterbug Jackson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cath McBride, Company Director, In Your Space Circus, said, “We are so excited to bring the power and joy of circus and street arts to the Foyle Martime Festival this weekend, thanks to The National Lottery players. The Carnival of Colours is an annual highlight in the arts calendar, and we have some extraordinary circus acts to share this year. We are also delighted to showcase local, emerging stars of circus on our Future Circus Stage where they will demonstrate their incredible talents and entertainment skills, so do come along and join in the circus fun!”

Pirate captain sailing along the quay and meeting and greeting members of the public arriving for the Foyle Maritime Festival on Friday.

Gilly Campbell, Director of Arts Development, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, added, “In Your Space Circus is one of our leading professional circus arts organisations in NI and we are proud to support them, thanks to The National Lottery. The Carnival of Colours is just one of the many amazing events they present annually and funding from The National Lottery has been a game changer in supporting this organisation bring the joy of circus to the public, helping to bring great art to all. The line-up for this year’s festival is so impressive, with something to suit all ages, and I would encourage everyone to go along and take part in what promises to be a spectacular event this weekend.”