CCÉ Baile na gCailleach to host Fleadh Dhoire 2025 in May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Next month will see CCÉ Baile na gCailleach host Fleadh Dhoire 2025 and welcome people of all ages and abilities to join in “a wonderful weekend which promotes a nurturing and family-friendly environment for all those interested in Irish music, song, dance and language”.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCÉ Baile na gCailleach are a branch of Comhaltas in Derry and will be hosting and taking part in Fleadh Dhoire 2025, which runs from May 8 to 11.

A spokesperson for CCÉ Baile na gCailleach said they felt very thankful to have Studio 2 in Skeoge as their branch base, adding that Coláiste Bhríde will be a venue partner for the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kicking off the weekend, on Thursday May 8 is Cahal McConnell in Concert in Studio 2. Flute player, tin whistler and singer Cathal McConnell of The Boys of the Lough is one of the best-loved performers in the world of Irish music.

From 8-11 May 2025, Fleadh Dhoire 2025 will welcome children and adults of all backgrounds, ages and abilities.

On Friday May 9, Fleadh Mhór Dhoire 2025 will present the 9 Counties of Ulster Singing Session in Studio 2, with an invite issued to singers, storytellers, Gaeilgeoirí, Irish Arts enthusiasts and “those who simply want to enjoy a relaxed evening with friends for what promises to be an evening full of amusing anecdotes, lovely lyrics, and striking songs from the cream of the crop of our regional traditional talent”.

The spokesperson added: “The Fleadh Competitions, held on Saturday, May 10 in Coláiste Bhríde/ St Brigid’s College, will showcase our indigenous traditional Arts creating a platform for celebrating the sheer quality of musicianship, song, dance and Irish language that our county possesses. There will be plenty of tunes after for the Saturday Seisiún Mór (Big Session).

“Grupaí Ceoil & Ceilí Band Competitions will take place in Studio 2 on Sunday May 11, followed by the Sunday Sesiún Mór. All musicians, singers and trad enthusiasts are welcome to join in this event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the grand finale, we are excited to announce the Fleadh Dhoire Ceilí Mór with music from the Killymory Ceilí Band, Dunloy Co. Antrim on Sunday, May 11 in Coláiste Bhríde/ St Brigid’s College.”

CCÉ Baile na gCailleach said they would like to extend thanks to all funders and event sponsors as well as thank all the supporters and volunteers who have committed so much time and effort.

For ticket or event enquiries, please contact Studio 2 on 028 7135 8750 or email [email protected] or check out www.facebook.com/fleadhmhordhoire