CCÉ Baile na gCailleach to host Fleadh Dhoire 2025 in May
CCÉ Baile na gCailleach are a branch of Comhaltas in Derry and will be hosting and taking part in Fleadh Dhoire 2025, which runs from May 8 to 11.
A spokesperson for CCÉ Baile na gCailleach said they felt very thankful to have Studio 2 in Skeoge as their branch base, adding that Coláiste Bhríde will be a venue partner for the weekend.
Kicking off the weekend, on Thursday May 8 is Cahal McConnell in Concert in Studio 2. Flute player, tin whistler and singer Cathal McConnell of The Boys of the Lough is one of the best-loved performers in the world of Irish music.
On Friday May 9, Fleadh Mhór Dhoire 2025 will present the 9 Counties of Ulster Singing Session in Studio 2, with an invite issued to singers, storytellers, Gaeilgeoirí, Irish Arts enthusiasts and “those who simply want to enjoy a relaxed evening with friends for what promises to be an evening full of amusing anecdotes, lovely lyrics, and striking songs from the cream of the crop of our regional traditional talent”.
The spokesperson added: “The Fleadh Competitions, held on Saturday, May 10 in Coláiste Bhríde/ St Brigid’s College, will showcase our indigenous traditional Arts creating a platform for celebrating the sheer quality of musicianship, song, dance and Irish language that our county possesses. There will be plenty of tunes after for the Saturday Seisiún Mór (Big Session).
“Grupaí Ceoil & Ceilí Band Competitions will take place in Studio 2 on Sunday May 11, followed by the Sunday Sesiún Mór. All musicians, singers and trad enthusiasts are welcome to join in this event.
“For the grand finale, we are excited to announce the Fleadh Dhoire Ceilí Mór with music from the Killymory Ceilí Band, Dunloy Co. Antrim on Sunday, May 11 in Coláiste Bhríde/ St Brigid’s College.”
CCÉ Baile na gCailleach said they would like to extend thanks to all funders and event sponsors as well as thank all the supporters and volunteers who have committed so much time and effort.
For ticket or event enquiries, please contact Studio 2 on 028 7135 8750 or email [email protected] or check out www.facebook.com/fleadhmhordhoire
