Christy Moore to play Derry's Millennium Forum: Tickets going on sale this week

By Brendan McDaid
Published 29th Oct 2024, 16:57 BST
The Millennium Forum has announced that Christy Moore is to return to Derry next year to play shows at the venue.

The legendary musician will be performing on June 2 and June 4, 2025 as part of a national tour.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 1 at 10am online and from the Forum’s Box Office.

Christy is about to commence a sold out run of 12 nights at Vicar St in Dublin throughout November, December and January.

Christy Moore performing previously Vicar Street in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Getty Images)placeholder image
Christy Moore performing previously Vicar Street in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Getty Images)

Ahead of this, his new album, A Terrible Beauty will be released on Claddagh Records on Friday, November 1.

An acclaimed songwriter and musician, and former member of the band Planxty, Kildare native Christy Moore has performed across the world and is no stranger to Derry audiences.

Tickets can be booked from 10am on Friday at the Millennium Forum Box Office on 02871 264455 (option 1) or visit www.millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.

