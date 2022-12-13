Club nights returning to Derry with New Year's Eve dance party at 7Twenty

Derry DJs Subtrax aka Conor Lynch and Jordan Villa will be manning the decks at the event, with over 300 tickets now on sale.

Conor said he hopes the event will help herald the return of regular dance music events to the city, something which has been lacking for several years.

Conor who has his own label, Nexus, and who is currently enjoying huge success with his single 'Falling', which has been streamed almost 500,000 times.

A previous club night in Derry with DJ Jordan Villa on the decks.

He told the Journal the once vibrant music scene in the city was showing some signs of returning.

"Club nights have started making their way back over the past two months, and there's a couple of things going on over Christmas which is really good to see as Derry iwas one of the best places in Ireland to go out a couple of years ago and then it sort of faded away.

"Years ago there were so many options for nights out in Derry, and we want to see more stuff in and around the town but you are sort of suck for options with venues. There's not many venues left.

"We decided to take over the 7Twenty on New Years Eve just to give people a place to go. There's a venue capacity of around 350 and that's how many tickets are available so we are going to be throwing a big enough party."

DJ Jordan Villa (left) and DJ Subtrax a.k.a. Conor Lynch.

Conor said he hopes it will give people the chance to ring in a progressive year ahead for Derry.

Conor said it 'beggars belief' that Ebrington was now out of bounds next year for such large scale events, given the economic boost they bring to the city.

Fellow DJ Jordan Villa, whose own company Osilate staged events in Sandinos years ago, has been DJing for the past six years from the age of 16 locally.

Jordan has just played at the world famous Warehouse project in Manchester.

The poster for the event on New Year's Eve.

"We are hoping the sort of gigs we are doing will get people excited about going out again. It's sort of just turned into bar culture in Derry. People can do what they want to do but I just think people are missing out on loads and the town is missing out loads compared to what it had years ago."

Doors will open at the 7Twenty on New Year's Eve at 10pm with Jordan and Conor playing back-to-back all night, covering any music from house to trance. "We are not limiting ourselves to once genre," Conor said.

Tickets priced £8 in are available in advance via Skiddle by searching Nexus NYE party.

If the event doesn't sell out online in advance there will be some tickets available on the door on the night priced £10.

Conor and Jordan will also be DJing with Derry DJ and producer Shay Whelan upstairs in Sandinos on St Stephen's night, December 26.

