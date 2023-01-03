The Colmcille Ladies’ Choir at the Musical Tribute to Bishop Edward Daly held in St Columb’s Hall. DER0517GS133

For over five decades, the Colmcille Ladies Choir has been spreading musical joy.

It was founded in 1970 after Bishop Edward Daly called musicians, singers and people interested in drama to a meeting in St Columb’s Hall.

A spokesperson told the Journal: “We are an all female choir who perform at occasions locally and have also performed in the United States of America, Ireland and all over Europe."

The Colmcille Ladies Choir performing at the Millennium Forum several years ago. DER1316MC122

