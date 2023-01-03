News you can trust since 1772
ColmCille Ladies Choir in Derry recruiting new members for 2023

The ColmCille Choir is recruiting new members for the 2023 Season.

By Brendan McDaid
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 1:31pm
The Colmcille Ladies’ Choir at the Musical Tribute to Bishop Edward Daly held in St Columb’s Hall. DER0517GS133
For over five decades, the Colmcille Ladies Choir has been spreading musical joy.

It was founded in 1970 after Bishop Edward Daly called musicians, singers and people interested in drama to a meeting in St Columb’s Hall.

A spokesperson told the Journal: “We are an all female choir who perform at occasions locally and have also performed in the United States of America, Ireland and all over Europe."

The Colmcille Ladies Choir performing at the Millennium Forum several years ago. DER1316MC122
    For more information contact Anne at 079133833475.