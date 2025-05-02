Colum Arbuckle kicks off City of Derry Jazz Festival with launch of ‘Radio, Romance and Rock ‘n’ Roll’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Musician, producer and broadcaster Colum Arbuckle kicked off the City of Derry Jazz and Big Festival on Thursday with the launch of a new memoir about his years on the Showband and Rock ‘n’ Roll scene locally and internationally.

Anyone who grew up in the whirl of 1960s Derry will uncover a treasure trove of well-known characters and memories within the pages of ‘Radio, Romance and Rock ‘n’ Roll’ which Colum has been working on since his ‘sort of’ retirement from BBC Radio Foyle after a busy 40-year career.

It’s fitting that the launch took place amidst the buzz of the Jazz Festival where many of his musician peers have proudly taken centre stage over the years, including the godfather of Jazz himself, Gay McIntyre, who was a much-admired mentor to Colum.

Colum was joined by fellow jazz aficionados Jim Whiteside, Jim McDermott, John and Fiona Trotter, Joseph Leighton and the Paul McIntyre Quartet on stage at the Guildhall after the launch for a show-stopping showcase of local talent.

Colum Arbuckle

It was an opportunity to revisit the music that paved the way for a lifetime of gigging, broadcasting and producing.

The Mayor of Derry, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, said: “Colum’s career as a professional musician spans an incredible 60 years. He was still at St. Columb’s College when he got his first spot with the Willie Campbell Showband - and he’s gone from strength to strength ever since, playing all over the world with some of the biggest names in the business.

“He leaves a fantastic music legacy for the city where he has championed so many up and coming artists over the years as a producer and sound engineer, including D:Ream’s Peter Cunnah, Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid and Brónagh Gallagher.

"It’s so fitting that Colum launches his humorous and heart-warming memoir at the Jazz Festival alongside the musicians who feature in his fond memories of the early years on the road.”

Colum and Sharon Arbuckle with the Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr.

Colum said: “I never had any intention of publishing the book. I had really just wanted to record some of these stories for my family.

"It was my wife Sharon who took it to her book club and then came back and said - you really need to publish this! I hope that the stories resonate with people and bring back a few memories.

“I have many happy memories over the years and I’ve worked with some fantastic people but I think my favourite moments have been the outside broadcasts.

"I always loved getting out into the local community and letting ordinary people tell their stories. Radio Foyle is very much a community station and that’s what makes it special.

"Covering local events like the Foyle Maritime Festival and Stendhal with my great friend Mark Patterson, out amongst people, those are the standout moments.

"Though I’ve been lucky enough to meet lots of big names over the years. I’ve played with the Drifters and met Donovan and Suzie Quatro, and I’ve had the opportunity to travel, playing the music I love. It’s been pretty amazing actually.”

Colum took the opportunity on the night to pay a moving tribute to Gay McIntyre, and his dear friend Gerry Anderson.

‘Radio, Romance and Rock ‘n’ Roll’ is available from Colmcille Press.