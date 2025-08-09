Creggan Artists' stunning works bring colour to John ‘Ugg’ Clifford Bull Park in Derry

The display showcases a rich mix of watercolour, acrylic, and oil works from artists including Jimmy Roberts, Sadie Harrigan, Súin, Andy Doherty, Celine Taylor, Rose O’Hagan, Richard Bradley, Catherine Doherty, Marcella Page, and Veronica Holmes.
In total, it features 60 original paintings by the Derry based artists
The Creggan Artists meet every Friday at the Old Library Trust in Creggan, offering people - especially older residents - a chance to connect, chat over tea, and enjoy painting together.
A spokesperson for Derry Féile said: “Féile is proud to help bring this fantastic artwork into the heart of the community.
“The exhibition will be on display on the fence at Pilot’s Row throughout Féile 2025, and residents are encouraged to come along and enjoy the work.”
Derry Féile has been rolling out its biggest ever programme with over 150 events across more than 60 venues this year.
