Creggan Artists' stunning works bring colour to John ‘Ugg’ Clifford Bull Park in Derry

The display showcases a rich mix of watercolour, acrylic, and oil works from artists including Jimmy Roberts, Sadie Harrigan, Súin, Andy Doherty, Celine Taylor, Rose O’Hagan, Richard Bradley, Catherine Doherty, Marcella Page, and Veronica Holmes.

In total, it features 60 original paintings by the Derry based artists

The Creggan Artists meet every Friday at the Old Library Trust in Creggan, offering people - especially older residents - a chance to connect, chat over tea, and enjoy painting together.

A spokesperson for Derry Féile said: “Féile is proud to help bring this fantastic artwork into the heart of the community.

“The exhibition will be on display on the fence at Pilot’s Row throughout Féile 2025, and residents are encouraged to come along and enjoy the work.”

Derry Féile has been rolling out its biggest ever programme with over 150 events across more than 60 venues this year.

Now in its 33rd year, Féile brings music, sport, film, exhibitions, debate and family fun into local venues, parks and streets — working together with over 60 community groups and organisations.

1 . Creggan Artists 2.JPG Celine Taylor with a striking portrait of Vincent Van Gogh. Photo: Derry Féile Photo Sales

2 . Creggan Artists 3.JPG Andrew Doherty, Celine Taylor and Sadie Harrigan (Creggan Artists) with Eibhlín Morrison (Féile Derry). Photo: Derry Féile Photo Sales

3 . Creggan Artists 5.JPG Talented artist Sadie Harrigan with one of the artworks at John Clifford Park. Photo: Derry Féile Photo Sales

4 . Creggan Artists 1.JPG Talented artist Andre Doherty with one of the paintings on display. Photo: Derry Féile Photo Sales