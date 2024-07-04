Daire Ní Chanáin, Fearghal Mag Uiginn and Brian Mullen heading up BBC Gaeilge summer schedule and Blas 25 celebrations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BBC Gaeilge’s award-winning flagship radio magazine programme, Blas, is celebrating 25 years on air and welcomes new presenter Daire Ní Chanáin, who looks over the year so far, showcasing some of the series’ best bits from this week.

Blas Ón Taobhlíne continues to keep listeners up-to-date will all the big stories from the world of sport with Fearghal Mag Uiginn on Mondays, while Caoimhe Ní Chathail takes over Thursday’s Irish language slot for 90 minutes of music, craic and conversation with a new summer series, Blas an tSamhraidh from Thursday, July 4.

Caschlár continues across the summer with Brian Mullen introducing various world music hits, from pop to roots via trad, blues and soul, on Mondays at 8pm on BBC Radio Foyle and BBC Sounds.

Meanwhile, a new six-part series, Saol na mBan, kicked off this week. The programme takes listeners on a journey through time, weaving together the vibrant tapestry of Irish women’s lives over the past nine decades.

Daire Ní Chanáin

Starting with the late 1920s, each episode unravels the story of that generation, laying bare the circumstances these women were born into, the challenges they faced and the dreams they dared to dream.

The series was co-produced by presenter Ceara Ní Choinn and Méabh Fields. Méabh says: “From the stories of Maggie Nic Pháidín and her early days in the 1920s and 1930s living on a remote island, to women who lived through the Troubles, and the fun, light-hearted memories of platform shoes, blue eye shadow and 20 people in a car going to a dance, makes each episode a mix of emotions.”

The six part series is produced by Clean Slate TV and is a co-production between BBC and RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta made with support from NI Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund.

Ceara Ní Choinn

Saol na mBán will air on Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds.