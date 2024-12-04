Derry artist Eamon McAteer's stunning exhibition Discerning to open at UV Arts

UV Arts in Derry is to host an exhibition of striking works by artist and former Head of Thornhill College’s Art Department, Eamon McAteer.

‘Discerning’ will be launched this Saturday, December 7 from 2pm to 4pm and an open invite has been issued for everyone to come along to the UV Arts Garden of Reflection Gallery at 16 Bishop Street . The artist will give a short talk about his work and painting techniques at the launch.

Eamon worked as an art teacher at Thornhill College from 1979 and was then Head of Art from 2002 until his retirement in 2018.

Having worked as an educator over the last 40 years, Eamon has helped inspire several generations of young creatives while also creating his own work inspired his teaching, the local landscape and growing up in Derry.

Derry artist Eamon McAteer. (UV Arts)

The exhibition will continue until January 18, 2025 and the gallery is open Wednesday to Saturday 12pm to 4pm.

Eamon McAteer left Derry for London in 1974 to study a foundation course at Saint Martin’s School of Art and later completed a fine art honours degree at The Slade School of Art, London and a postgraduate year in Goldsmiths’ College UCL.

He returned to live and work in his native Derry in 1979, as an artist and art teacher, having secured a full-time teaching post in Thornhill College.

He was awarded first prize in the Derek Hill Special Award at the Open Submission Exhibition, Glebe Gallery, County Donegal in 2005 and was short-listed in 2008, with five international artists, for The Foyle Public Art Project, an open international competition, at that time the largest public art project in Ireland.

Derry artist Eamon McAteer. (UV Arts)

As Directing Artist, Eamon was commissioned by Thornhill College Derry to design and install a large-scale sculpture called ‘Stepping Out’ on top of a twenty five square metre unique hand built mosaic entitled ‘Light Dance’. The work commenced in 2008 and was completed in 2012.

The exhibition will include a variety of paintings which have been completed over the last decade, showcasing his distinct expressionist style of art.

A spokesperson for UV Arts said: “We are privileged to host Eamon's work here at the UV Arts Centre and thank the Inner City Trust for their continued support with this opportunity to celebrate local art and artist.”

Eamon meanwhile said: “I warmly welcome you to this exhibition which I have called ‘Discerning’ which reflects certain aspects of my creative responses.

"I am most grateful to Karl Porter artist and gallerist for extending me an invitation to exhibit at UV Arts Centre- Garden of Reflection Gallery which is a distinguished exhibition space at the centre of the world-renowned walled city of Derry.

“I hope you enjoy your visit to the exhibition.”

For more on the artist see: www.artworkarchive.com/profile/eamon

The project is part of UV Arts community outreach program and continued takeover of the Garden of Reflection Gallery.

The Urban Art Gallery hosts a series of workshops and demonstrations, and a School for Street Art, promoting and educating people and places via street art and contemporary mural arts, in addition to having an alternative art store stocking all the tools required to create colossal art and also a podcast studio that can be booked by local creatives and businesses.

UV Arts aims to educate, promote and change perceptions of public spaces via street art, graffiti and contemporary mural arts. Specialising in large scale outdoor murals, advertising and community-driven initiatives, Karl Porter and his team are involved in many creative and collaborative projects across the North West.