Derry artist Locky Morris features in new National Gallery of Ireland exhibition in Dublin

A new exhibition showcasing the work of Derry artist Locky Morris alongside others has opened in the National Gallery of Ireland.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new exhibition, An Artist’s Presence, being exhibited in the Print Gallery explores how artists, consciously or unconsciously, infuse their work with a sense of individuality.

A spokesperson for the National Gallery said: “Through drawings, prints, photographs, and sketchbooks, complemented by select oil paintings, the exhibition examines themes of perception, legacy, the artistic process, and how an artist's hand can be identified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Among the artists on show is Derry native Locky Morris, born in Derry City in 1960. His work, La Tête Disparaît (LED lightbox, Duratran) depicts his own body reflected in the metal of elevator doors, seemingly truncated at the neck, and will be free for all to see until the exhibition closes on 14 September.

Locky Morris (Photo Martin McKeown) and part of his work La Tête Disparaît. © Locky Morris. Photo, National Gallery of Ireland

"Curated by Katie Buckley, Curatorial Fellow – Prints & Drawings, An Artist’s Presence presents a compelling selection of newly acquired works shown alongside rarely seen pieces from the Gallery’s collection. The exhibition brings together celebrated Irish and international artists, including Sarah Henrietta Purser (1848–1943), Walter Frederick Osborne (1859–1903), William Orpen (1878–1931), Seán Keating (1889–1977), Nancy Lee Katz (1947–2018), and Amelia Stein (b. 1958).

"Highlights include Moyra Barry’s introspective Self-Portrait in the Artist’s Studio (1920), Keating’s Thinking out Gobnait (1917), a cherished gift to Harry Clarke, Dante Gabriel Rossetti’s graphic portrait of Jane Burden (1858), and Katz’s striking photographic portrait of Louise Bourgeois (taken 1986, printed 2018–2023)."

The exhibition explores how an artist’s presence can be both literal and intangible. It may be visibly asserted in a self-portrait—where the artist appears at work, brush or palette in hand, or wearing a painter’s smock—or felt more subtly through expressive gestures, stylistic choices, or the unguarded marks found in a sketchbooks. Sometimes, presence is revealed in the smallest details: a fingerprint smudged in graphite, a scribbled annotation, or the texture of paper worn by use. Whether seen or sensed, these traces offer intimate insight into the artist’s creative process and help us understand their mind-set long after the work is made.

In addition to self-portraiture, An Artist’s Presence features works where artists have turned their gaze to fellow creatives. These depictions blur the boundaries between sitter and maker, raising compelling questions about whose presence is being conveyed—the subject’s, the artist’s, or an interplay of both. Such works offer layered narratives, inviting viewers to consider how interpretation and identity intersect within the creative process.

Dr Caroline Campbell, Director of the National Gallery of Ireland, said: “An Artist’s Presence is a thoughtful and intimate exhibition that offers visitors a unique window into the relationship between artists and their work. It encourages us to look closely—not just at the artwork, but at the hand, mind, and identity behind it. Whether through a self-portrait, a shared creative moment, or the quiet traces left in a sketchbook, these works reveal something deeply personal about the artist.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are delighted to share this exhibition with our visitors, drawing on the richness of our collection to explore the many ways artists leave their mark.”

Through a diverse selection of works on paper, the exhibition explores themes of perception, memory, influence, and artistic identity. It seeks to immerse visitors in the intimate world of the artist, encouraging them to reflect on the complex relationship between artist, work of art, and viewer. Ultimately, An Artist’s Presence invites us to consider how an artist’s voice and vision continue to resonate—sometimes boldly, sometimes subtly—but always meaningfully.

An Artist’s Presence, supported by Brian Baum in loving memory of Úna Wilson, will be on view in the Print Gallery at the National Gallery, Merrion Square West from now until September 14 and admission is free.

For more information, visit www.nationalgallery.ie