Derry choreographer Nadine Hegarty searching for six dancers for event

Nadine’s company FireworksDDTA will be working in collaboration with Mandinga Arts (specialists in carnival arts) and Emergency Exit Arts (specialists in outdoor arts events).

Selected dancers will be the only representatives from the north in a carnival that will feature over 5000 participants.

Successful dancers will have the honour of working with Nadine, a local critically acclaimed choreographer, as well as internationally renowned choreographer Manuela Benini who will travel from Brazil to Derry to host rehearsals.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nadine Hegarty

Flights and accommodation will be paid for for the successful dancers.

There will be two auditions that anyone aged 16+ can attend: DERRY: Wednesday, April 27, The Playhouse

BELFAST: Tuesday, April 26 The Vault. Email Nadine at [email protected] to register.

Nadine commented: “It as a true privilege to represent Northern Ireland at this celebratory event.

“This is a huge opportunity for any young dancers for their experience and development and of course to have on their CV.

“We are looking for energetic dancers who can bring passion and fun to their performance.