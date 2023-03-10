This partnership is part of a new initiative with the British Council to create a better relationship between artists from the North, and those in India.

Shay, aged 22, has been touted as one to watch in the music industry, while working as a sound engineer for Celtronic.

He is well known locally for performances at events within the city, but has spoken of his excitement about going on tour.

Shay Whelan

"This is my first-time touring, and not only will it give me great insight into what touring is like, but it will be amazing to experience the culture of India. I’m particularly looking forward to Goa as I’ve heard so much about it and everyone tells me I will love it.

“My experience in India will definitely top anything I’ve ever experienced before. I’m not sure yet about my set, but I’ve got a lot of new material of my own and have been exploring different styles lately – so I’ll be trying out some tracks I wouldn’t normally get the chance to play in the UK or Ireland.”

Meanwhile, Aaron, aged 32, has spoken of his disappointment following cancelled international gigs pre-pandemic, but feels he is more ready than ever to move into touring of this nature,

"I started playing live sets in 2015 and as time went on getting bigger and better gigs, with some international shows lined up. Unfortunately, just as it was kicking off for me, Covid hit and that all kind of stopped.

Aaron Thomas

“I feel a lot more creative now because of this tour and I want to ride that wave. Focusing on my music is now my goal and that’s one of the biggest positives to come out of this tour."

He spoke about his hopes of recreating the feeling he loves so much on the dance floor for those coming to the shows, and his hopes to build connections on the Indian subcontinent.

“With my live shows I try to replicate the best moments that I’ve had on the dance floor for other people. They’re quite bass heavy and distortive, and sometimes can get a bit trippy and psychedelic – and I don’t know if this is what the crowds in India will expect.

“Prior to last year I knew nothing about the electronic music there, but I’m starting to get an idea that’s it’s taken off and is really exciting. I’m looking forward to playing shows with Shay and can’t wait to make connections with the people out there – that is probably what I value the most.”

