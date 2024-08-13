Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two local women have come together to establish a new community-led arts organisation called FUSE arts following the closure of the Waterside Theatre and Arts Centre and the gap this has left in the area.

Zoe McSparron and Aoife Boyle have developed the initiative, which has been warmly welcomed.

Speaking about the new venture, Zoe said: “FUSE arts will work in the heart of the community in collaboration with artists, community members, organisations and sectoral partners to co-devise, create and facilitate dynamic, engaging and enriching contemporary arts projects and opportunities; projects that will complement wider arts and cultural programmes and respond to here-and-now issues, concerns and innovative ideas.

“Our main priorities are to facilitate art opportunities, support the creative infrastructure, unite communities and to engage people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.”

Aoife Boyle and Zoe McSparron.

The organisation aims to create links between Waterside communities and the wider arts sector and communities across the city.

Sue Divin, Programme Manager (PEACE), Derry City and Strabane District Council said: “I’m delighted to see the launch of FUSE Arts. This city values its vibrant arts and cultural scene, both for arts in its own right and for the wellbeing, economic and reconciliation benefits it can bring.

"Having FUSE Arts based in the Waterside strengthens the opportunities for continued cross-community engagement and peace building through the arts, as well as ensuring communities across the city have opportunities to engage in arts at a local level.”

FUSE arts have hit the ground running by being announced as a partner on a Creative Youth project ‘To the Power of Three’. The Shared Ireland Project is a creative exchange between young people in Derry, Dublin and Wexford and has been designed to explore the importance of cultural connection, diversity, pride of place and what it means to be a young person on the island of Ireland today.

Youths from Tallaght visiting Derry with FUSE arts.

Taoiseach, Simon Harris TD announced the project saying: “I am pleased to announce a total of €1million in funding for six projects under the Creative Youth on a Shared Island scheme.”

“These projects span a wide range of art forms and demographics, reflecting the diversity, creativity and potential of young people across the island of Ireland. Each of the six projects funded will generate new connections between our young people and help create a shared future on this island.”

As an introduction to the project, a group of young people from FUSE arts recently hosted a group of fellow youths from Tallaght who enjoyed a bespoke tour of Derry.

More information on this and any future projects can be found on FUSE arts social media.