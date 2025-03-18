Derry Féile to mark Spring Equinox with Creggan Country Park choral performance

This Thursday, March 20, Féile is inviting the community to gather at Creggan Country Park to celebrate the Spring Equinox.

The event from 8:30am to 9:30am will feature choral performances from Allegri, Momentum, and Holy Child Primary School.

The spring equinox in 2025 occurs at 09:01am on March 20, marking what is officially the first day of spring.

A Féile spokesperson said: “This is the vernal or spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, marking the point in the year when day and night are the same length.

The dawning of the day over lough Foyle.

“For millennia, the spring equinox has represented longer days, new beginnings, seeds, a rebalancing of light and dark, celebration, and the birth of animals and colourful flowers all around the world.

"For ancient cultures, these astronomical phenomena were a reliable way to record the yearly/ seasonal cycle and were incorporated into their cultural and religious practices.

“The equinox, or Cónocht an Earraigh in Gaelic, has held a special place in Ireland for thousands of years. Some speculate that the close proximity of the spring equinox to St Patrick’s Day is due to a merging of ancient Celtic traditions with more modern Christian rituals.”

This forms part of a Communities In Transition project funded by The Executive Office.