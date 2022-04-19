Derry Feis - Féis Dhoíre CholmCílle results: An Ceol

Competitors will sing Two Contrasting Pieces - Own Choice.
1. St Mary’s College Two-Part Choir - St Mary’s College
Three Part Choir - Post Primary - D&D NST Cup and Bursary
1. St Mary’s College Three Part Choir - St Mary’s College
Sacred Music or Georgian Choir-Post Primary-Bishop McGuinness
Cup&Bursary
Competitors will sing One Own Choice Song
1. St Mary’s College Sacred Choir - St Mary’s College
Unison Choir Post Primary-Feis Cup and Bursary
1. St Mary’s College Unison Choir - St Mary’s College
Unison Choirs Primary Schools Feis Cup and Bursary
1. St Eithne’s PS Unison Choir - St Eithne’s P.S;
2. Steelstown P.S. Unison Choir - Steelstown Primary School
Unison Choirs-Special Award
1. Ardnashee school unison - Ardnashee School and College
Sacred Music or Gregorian Choir- Primary School-Bishop Daly Cup and Bursary
Sacred Music/Gregorian -Bishop Daly Cup & Bursary Competitors will sing One Song - Own Choice.
1. St Eithne’s PS Sacred Choir - St Eithne’s P.S;
2. Steelstown P.S. Sacred Choir - Steelstown Primary School