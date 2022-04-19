Derry Feis - Féis Dhoíre CholmCílle School Choir results

The results from the School Choir competition held at St Mary’s College last Tuesday.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 10:01 pm

Two part Choir-Post Primary - Mc Donald Cup and Bursary

Competitors will sing Two Contrasting Pieces - Own Choice.

1. St Mary’s College Two-Part Choir - St Mary’s College

Three Part Choir - Post Primary - D&D NST Cup and Bursary

1. St Mary’s College Three Part Choir - St Mary’s College

Sacred Music or Georgian Choir-Post Primary-Bishop McGuinness

Cup&Bursary

Competitors will sing One Own Choice Song

1. St Mary’s College Sacred Choir - St Mary’s College

Unison Choir Post Primary-Feis Cup and Bursary

1. St Mary’s College Unison Choir - St Mary’s College

Unison Choirs Primary Schools Feis Cup and Bursary

1. St Eithne’s PS Unison Choir - St Eithne’s P.S;

2. Steelstown P.S. Unison Choir - Steelstown Primary School

Unison Choirs-Special Award

1. Ardnashee school unison - Ardnashee School and College

Sacred Music or Gregorian Choir- Primary School-Bishop Daly Cup and Bursary

Sacred Music/Gregorian -Bishop Daly Cup & Bursary Competitors will sing One Song - Own Choice.

1. St Eithne’s PS Sacred Choir - St Eithne’s P.S;

2. Steelstown P.S. Sacred Choir - Steelstown Primary School

