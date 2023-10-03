As the skies darken overhead, something strange is stirring in the beating heart of old Derry with spectres and spooks brewing up a cauldron of delights which will spill out onto the streets of the city centre to thrill and enchant during the Hallowe’en festival.
Preparations are now well under way for the biggest Hallowe’en festival and finale ever staged in this, the Samhain capital of Europe.
We’ve compiled a list of 17 of the many free outdoor events being staged across the city during the Halloween festival from October 28 to 31, 2023.
For a fuller list of outdoor and indoor events taking place in the city and wider region be sure to check out www.derryhalloween.com
1. The ever popular Spark! will be returning to Derry this year.
2. The Halloween carnival parade
2. The Halloween carnival parade

The annual Halloween carnival parade will this year be themed around the Walled City of Bones and takes place in the city centre on Tuesday, October 31 at 7pm. Organised by the North West Carnival Initiative, the Carnival Parade will bring together hundreds of performers of all ages from right across the city. The parade will once again set off from Queens Quay along Boating Club Lane, Strand Road up to Queens Quay roundabout and along Embankment before turning at the corner of Water Street and returning via Embankment and Queen's Quay.
3. City of Drones

The City of Drones is a new addition this year and will see the dark skies over Derry come alive. Taking place at around 8.15pm immediately after the parade on Tuesday, October 31, the event will be the first of its kind in the north. The drone show will light up the sky over St Columb's Park/ River Foyle on Halloween night, with 100 drones projecting a variety of spooky Halloween themed images. Can be seen from Queens Quay too. The show is supported by BT.
4. The fireworks display over the River Foyle
4. The fireworks display over the River Foyle

The fireworks finale display over the River Foyle will once again take place on Tuesday, October 31 at 8.30pm. Make sure to arrive early to secure a spot along the river to view the spectacle.