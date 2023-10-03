2 . The Halloween carnival parade

The annual Halloween carnival parade will this year be themed around the Walled City of Bones and takes place in the city centre on Tuesday, October 31 at 7pm. Organised by the North West Carnival Initiative, the Carnival Parade will bring together hundreds of performers of all ages from right across the city. The parade will once again set off from Queens Quay along Boating Club Lane, Strand Road up to Queens Quay roundabout and along Embankment before turning at the corner of Water Street and returning via Embankment and Queen's Quay. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 081 Photo: George Sweeney