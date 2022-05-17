Derry hiphop band Craic Pipe back with EP

From left to right: Adam, Caolan and Darryl.

‘Return of the Gurn’ recently dropped with a new single and animated music video titled ‘Kah Ching’. We spoke with Craicpipe to get an inside look into what’s coming up with their new ep.

“We are looking to expand and evolve especially now with Caolan joining. Caolan comes from a house background, so we are trying to incorporate different elements of techno E.D.M into our new music.

“We’re taking inspiration from different artists who are having success with experimenting with different kinds of genres.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Irish rap and Irish hip hop is obviously still very young over here and where you can take that and incorporate it in is still being explored, that’s what we want to be part of, taking it to the next level,” Darryl commented

Bringing a new member into a music group can change things, how did this effect Craicpipe? Caolan said: “Ever since I have got involved, I have been very work serious.” Darryl replied: “Caolan has a complete different work ethic to us.”

Caolan continued: “Whenever I’ve ever chosen to work with people it has always been for the right reasons, I do get very business orientated ‘cause I know how far we can go.” Darryl said: “In the end if we are building a brand, we do have to treat it as a business, we want to take it as far we can.” Adam chips in: “But have a good time doing it.”

Darryl continues: “If it doesn’t go that far that’s fine with us, we made some memories along the way and that’s all that really matters to me.”

Craicpipe have already gained noteworthy success on their first EP, ‘Still Fried Up Still’ - their top track on that EP ‘On the Sesh’ has 2000 listens on Spotify.

Their first EP came out during the pandemic in 2020, we wondered how that affected them and what the atmosphere was like at the time of recording. Adam said: “It made it harder ‘cause we weren’t seeing each other as often, so we weren’t able to bounce back.” Darryl commented: “It was hard to find inspiration for anything, it’s hard to get inspired when you are just sitting in your house.”

Caolan replied: “People lose touch, you can’t interact with your fans, when you are up and coming people find out about you through your shows.”

On recording the first EP Adam said, “Recording that first EP was quite mad, we did it in small chunks, we’d sesh and we’d record, was a really good energy.”

Craicpipe seem to have a bright future in the Derry music and possibly the Irish hip hop scene.