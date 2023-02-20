Traditional music and performances all afternoon in Guildhall Square, the Craft Village and the Peace Garden will take place alongside the event’s Reuse and Recycle themed parade through the city centre.

The programme also features a 24 hour buskathon by local performers in Guildhall Square in aid of Mayor Sandra Duffy’s chosen charity First Housing Aid and Support Services.

Mayor Duffy officially launched the programme at the North West Carnival Initiative’s HQ at Rathmor.

The 2022 St Patrick's Day parade.

“Excitement is starting to build already for our St Patrick’s Day parade which will herald the start of Spring and showcase the brilliant talent that exists in our city,” she said.

“I am really looking forward to taking in the performances around the town and joining St Patrick, hundreds of performers and thousands of spectators as the parade weaves its way around our city centre.

“The Recycle and Renewal theme of the parade represents the new beginnings that Spring brings and is an opportune time to remind people that everyone has a part to play in protecting our environment by making a collective effort to reduce waste and recycle responsibly.”

A stage at Guildhall Square will play host to some of the best local traditional Irish musicians from 1pm to 6pm while some of the city’s Legenderry Food Network will be offering homegrown street food to enjoy during the performances.

The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy and Jim Collins from the North West Carnival Initiative with Leeann Toland who is transformed as she becomes Danu the Gaelic Mother Earth at the launch of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Spring Carnival. Picture Martin McKeown. 17.02.23

Performers from Greater Shantallow Community Arts will transform the peace garden into the colourful land of the Little People where children can Make a Wish on the Fairy Tree and dance until their feet are sore.

A pageant dance and drama performance of A Tale of Fairies and Mystical Irish Little Folk will pay homage to their Ancient Magical King Brian who can grant them magic wishes.

In the Craft Village The Spring Fling will invite people to shake off those winter blues with a mini-Carnival of Colours featuring a host of local musicians, incredible Circus and Street Theatre shows and interactive performances.

In Your Space Circus will have Spring themed characters all around the city centre treating the public to performances of live music, spoken word, storytelling and street theatre.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival is watched by thousands. Picture Martin McKeown. 17.03.22

The St Patrick's Day Spring Carnival Parade, led by the North West Carnival Initiative and local dance troops and youth organisations will depart from Bishop Street at 3pm.

The theme of Recycle and Renewal aims to highlight the importance of conserving and harnessing the natural environment around us.

The parade will use the main elements of nature: fire, air, earth and water to creatively highlight the significance of recycling and reusing, reducing waste and the positive impact this can have on our environment for future generations.

The Mayor will keep the celebrations going into the night and all day Saturday with her Guildhall Square 24 hour Buskathon from 6pm on St Patrick’s Day until 6pm on Saturday March 18th.

With support from the Nerve Centre, local performers will take to the mike on the Guildhall steps over St Patrick's weekend as part of a special 24-hour event to raise awareness and funds for homelessness.