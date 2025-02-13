Derry St Patrick's Day 2025 parade and events details confirmed

Over 30,000 people are expected to gather in Derry’s city centre for the annual St Patrick;s Day parade and celebrations.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spring Carnival Parade will take place on the afternoon of Monday, March 17 at 3pm and aims to feature over 500 participants from throughout the city. The theme for St Patrick’s Day celebrations this year will incorporate elements of ‘the forest, sky and sea’.

Details of the events programme were shared with Derry & Strabane Council’s Buisness & Culture Committee at their February meeting this week. It was confirmed that the carnival will once again be delivered with NW Carnival Initiative (NWCI).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Parade will leave from Bishop Street, through the Diamond, down Shipquay Street, Whittaker Street onto the dual carriageway, through the Harbour Square Roundabout onto the Strand Road and finish up at the Strand Road Car Park.

The 2024 Derry St Patrick’s Day parade makes its way towards the city centre. Photo: George Sweeney.

A report presented to the committee stated: “The event will see a large stage set up in Guildhall Square offering a mix of traditional music and dance. There are plans for a Legenderry food and Craft Market alongside this. The Craft village will also play host to traditional and modern music and animation.

“Additional street animation, music and performance will be explored to complement and enhance the festival highlight offering.”

Meanwhile Music Capital will run an Afro Celt Sound System event in The Guildhall on Sunday March 16, which, the Council stated “is a fusion of African, Gaelic and Bhangra influenced sounds bringing spirits and music from different cultures together to a breathtaking show”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year saw the highest ever attendance at Derry’s St Patrick;s Day celebrations with around 32,500 people taking part.

The Derry St Patrick’s Day parade makes its way towards the city centre. Photo: George Sweeney.

The Strabane parade was also well attended with an estimated 10,000 spectators.

The theme for the 2025 parade in Strabane will be ‘Celebrating Heritage’ and local schools, businesses, community groups are being actively invited to participate in the parade.

It will move off at 2pm from Holy Cross College proceeding down the Melmount Road and ending in Dock Street behind the Alley Theatre.

In addition to the parade there will be a variety of entertainment activities including live music, performances and children’s activities in the Alley Theatre from 1.30pm - 4.30pm.

The overall St Patrick’s Day budget is £95,000 with £27,000 of this allocated specifically to Strabane activity and £68,000 for the Derry event.